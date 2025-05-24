Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Camlin Fine Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 16.14% to Rs 437.46 crore

Net Loss of Camlin Fine Sciences reported to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 77.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.14% to Rs 437.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 376.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 139.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 92.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.62% to Rs 1666.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1453.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales437.46376.65 16 1666.531453.91 15 OPM %13.588.36 -12.4910.98 - PBDT54.6821.11 159 123.13114.95 7 PBT36.297.74 369 59.2958.59 1 NP-0.72-77.14 99 -139.05-92.75 -50

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

