CAMS introduces The CAMSPay's New Payment Gateway

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Computer Age Management Services has introduced The CAMSPay's New Payment Gateway, a future-proof payment gateway engineered to tackle the real challenges faced by businesses navigating India's rapidly evolving payment landscape.

The launch comes amid significant shifts in the payments industry - from RBI's tokenization and data localization mandates to rising expectations around transaction reliability and real-time visibility. Many businesses still rely on legacy systems unable to handle high-volume transactions, prevent fraud effectively, or adapt quickly to new compliance requirements.

Unlike legacy systems retrofitted for compliance, The CAMSPay's New Payment Gateway is built from the ground up to address India's evolving payment regulations, including:

 

RBI guidelines compliance
PCI DSS certification
Card tokenization and data localization compliance
This enables companies to remain audit-ready, mitigate risk, and build customer confidence through transparent and secure payment processing.

Whether you're an e-commerce brand aiming to speed up checkouts, a mutual fund platform handling time sensitive investment, or a fintech company managing recurring payments, The CAMSPay's New Payment Gateway reduces delays, prevents errors, and ensures compliance - without compromising performance.

The new payment gateway is now open for onboarding enterprises, startups, financial institutions, and digital platforms eager to upgrade their payment infrastructure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

