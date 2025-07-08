Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 05:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 0.99%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 0.99%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed up 0.99% at 982.35 today. The index has slipped 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 2.68%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd jumped 1.75% and Phoenix Mills Ltd rose 1.63%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 12.00% over last one year compared to the 4.94% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index has dropped 0.89% and Nifty PSE index increased 0.78% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.24% to close at 25522.5 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.32% to close at 83712.51 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Travel Food Services IPO subscribed 25%

Travel Food Services IPO subscribed 25%

CAMS introduces The CAMSPay's New Payment Gateway

CAMS introduces The CAMSPay's New Payment Gateway

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores receives Seven Star Rated Mine award

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores receives Seven Star Rated Mine award

Tata Motors Group global wholesales decline 9% to 2.99 lakh units in Q1 FY 2025

Tata Motors Group global wholesales decline 9% to 2.99 lakh units in Q1 FY 2025

Ventive Hospitality expands its partnership with Marriott International

Ventive Hospitality expands its partnership with Marriott International

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBharat Bandh Tomorrow Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchHappy Square IPO AllotmentCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon