Tata Motors Group global wholesales decline 9% to 2.99 lakh units in Q1 FY 2025

Tata Motors Group global wholesales decline 9% to 2.99 lakh units in Q1 FY 2025

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q1 FY26, including Jaguar Land Rover** were at 2,99,664 nos., lower by 9%, as compared to Q1 FY25.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY26 were at 87,569 nos., lower by 6%, over Q1 FY25.

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles* in Q1 FY26 were at 1,24,809 nos., lower by 10% as compared to Q1 FY25.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover** were 87,286 vehicles, lower by 11% as compared to Q1 FY25. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 2,339 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 84,947 vehicles.

 

*Tata Motors passenger vehicles includes sales of electric vehicles

**JLR number does not include CJLR volumes (CJLR - It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles)

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

