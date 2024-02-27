Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Canara Bank gains as board OKs 1:5 stock split

Image

Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Canara Bank rose 1.01% to Rs 578.70 after the bank after the company announced that its board has approved a 5-for-1 stock split.
The public lenders board has approved the sub-division of one equity share having a face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up, into five equity shares of Rs 2 each, fully paid-up, subject to approval of the Reserve Bank of India.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The rationale behind the split is to improve the liquidity of the banks share and to make it affordable for retail investors and also to broaden the retail investors base, said the bank.
The sub-division is expected to be completed within 2 to 3 months from intimation of date of board meeting on 7 February 2024 to stock exchanges, considering the time taken for receiving RBIs approval, it added.
Canara Bank is an Indian public sector bank. As on 31 December 2023, the bank has 9,585 number of branches, out of which 3,095 are rural 2,742 semi urban 1,906 urban & 1,842 metro along with 10,463 ATMs. The bank is also having 3 overseas branches in London, New York & Dubai.
The public lender reported 26.88% rise in net profit to Rs 3,656.12 crore on 23.33% increase in total income to Rs 32,333.93 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Canara Bank hits 52-week high as board to mull stock split

Board of Canara Bank to consider sub-division of shares

Canara Bank, Berger Paints, Britannia Industries in spotlight

Barometers turn rangebound; realty shares witness profit booking

Nifty trades near 22,000 Level; PSU Bank shares in demand

Route Mobile partners with Billeasy E Solutions

All-India House Price Index Rises To 3.8% In Q3FY24: RBI

Ducon signs MoU with deltaVision

Indices nudge higher; breadth strong

Power Mech edges higher after bagging order worth Rs 396 crore from SE Central Railway

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCORERajya Sabha polls LIVEArvind KejriwalGold Price TodayPaytm Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon