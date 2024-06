Post effectiveness of Stock Split

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Final Dividend of Rs.16.10 per share of face value of Rs.10 declared by the Board of Canara Bank on 8th May 2024, hereby stands revised to Rs.3.22 per share of face value of Rs.2 each, due to post effective of stock split on 15th June 2024.