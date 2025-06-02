Monday, June 02, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cantabil Retail India launches 3 showrooms across India

Cantabil Retail India launches 3 showrooms across India

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Cantabil Retail India announced that it has opened 3 new showrooms at different locations in India during the month of May 2025.

The total number of showrooms or shops of the company now stands at 604 shops.

Cantabil Retail India is in the business of designing, manufacturing, branding, and retailing apparel and accessories.

The company's net profit jumped 31.2% to Rs 22.51 crore on a 12.7% increase in net sales to Rs 219.03 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.30% to currently trade at Rs 236.30 on the BSE.

MMTC Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

SPML Infra jumps after winning Rs 258 crore project from CMWSSB

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd counter

Tata Motors' total sales slumps 9% to 72,753 units in April 25

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

