Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors' total sales slumps 9% to 72,753 units in April 25

Tata Motors' total sales slumps 9% to 72,753 units in April 25

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Tata Motors' total sales stood at 70,187 units in May 2025, registering a decrease of 8.57% compared with 76,766 units in May 2024.

Domestic sales fell 10% to 67,429 units in May 2025 as against 75,173 units sold in May 2024.

Total commercial vehicle sales declined 5% to 28,147 units in May 2025 from 29,538 units reported in the same period last year.

Domestic sales of medium and heavy intermediate commercial vehicles (MH & ICV) in May 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,406 units, down 4.47% compared with 12,987 units in May 2024.

Total MH&ICV sales for domestic & international business in May 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,614 units, up 0.61% compared to 13,532 units in May 2024.

 

Total passenger vehicle (including EV) sales fell 11% to 42,040 units in May 2025, compared with 47,075 units sold in May 2024.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks, and buses.

The companys consolidated net profit from continuing operations declined 51.74% to Rs 8,470 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 17,552 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 0.39% YoY to Rs 119,503 crore in Q4 FY25.

Shares of Tata Motors shed 0.90% to Rs 713 on the BSE.

NMDC iron ore production jumps 89% YoY in May'25

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Divis Laboratories Ltd down for fifth straight session

SML Isuzu May'25 sales dip 1% YoY

Nykaa drops after Q4 PAT slumps 22% QoQ to Rs 20 cr

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

