Monday, June 02, 2025 | 04:16 PM IST
Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd, Ucal Ltd, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd and Nectar Lifescience Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 June 2025.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd, Ucal Ltd, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd and Nectar Lifescience Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 June 2025.

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd lost 10.63% to Rs 161.85 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 32714 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4167 shares in the past one month.

 

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd tumbled 9.68% to Rs 83.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2344.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ucal Ltd crashed 8.79% to Rs 150.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3529 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2285 shares in the past one month.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd pared 7.97% to Rs 155.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 39413 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37127 shares in the past one month.

Nectar Lifescience Ltd dropped 7.64% to Rs 25.04. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 93117 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

