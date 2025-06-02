Monday, June 02, 2025 | 04:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SPML Infra jumps after winning Rs 258 crore project from CMWSSB

SPML Infra jumps after winning Rs 258 crore project from CMWSSB

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

SPML Infra soared 6.12% at Rs 195.75 after the company has secured a significant new project worth Rs 258 crore from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

The project was awarded to the consortium of SPML Infra (26%) and JWIL Infra (74%), which successfully emerged as the lowest bidder and received the letter of acceptance (LoA).

The comprehensive project involves several critical components aimed at strengthening water infrastructure in the region. One of the central features is the construction, testing, and commissioning of a new reservoir in Porur, envisioned to play a vital role as a key water storage facility.

 

To ensure efficient and reliable water transfer and distribution, the project also includes the development of strategically located pumping stations. A range of ancillary works will be undertaken to establish the supporting infrastructure necessary for the seamless operation of the reservoir and pumping stations. These works will primarily focus on the regions of Perur and Porur, townships in Chennai, it added.

A key highlight of the project is its long-term operation and maintenance (O&M) component. The consortium has been entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining and ensuring the efficient functioning of the entire infrastructure for a period of 20 years. This commitment aims to guarantee sustained service delivery and enhance the longevity of the assets over the long term.

Subhash Sethi, Chairman, SPML Infra, said: "We are delighted to have been entrusted with this critical project by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. This order reinforces SPML Infras leadership and technical expertise in developing sustainable water infrastructure across the country.

With urban centres like Chennai experiencing rapid growth and rising demand for reliable water supply, we are committed to delivering high-quality engineering solutions that ensure efficient water management and long-term service delivery. Our continued focus on innovation, project execution, and operational excellence will help meet the expectations of our esteemed client."

SPML Infra is engaged in the business of infrastructure development, which inter alia includes water management, water infrastructure development, wastewater treatment, power generation, transmission and distribution, solid waste management, and other civil infrastructure.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 12.01 crore in Q4 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 8.87 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Net sales tanked 59% year on year to Rs 189.03 crore in Q4 FY25.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

