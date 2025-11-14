Capacit'e Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 8.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 574.77 croreNet profit of Capacit'e Infraprojects rose 8.03% to Rs 44.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 574.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 478.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales574.77478.99 20 OPM %17.7218.99 -PBDT82.8374.82 11 PBT59.0753.74 10 NP44.9541.61 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content