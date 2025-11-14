Sarnimal Investment reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 83.33% to Rs 0.03 croreSarnimal Investment reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 83.33% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.030.18 -83 OPM %33.3394.44 -PBDT00.12 -100 PBT00.12 -100 NP00.12 -100
