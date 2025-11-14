Titagarh Rail Systems consolidated net profit declines 54.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.40% to Rs 799.03 croreNet profit of Titagarh Rail Systems declined 54.27% to Rs 36.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 80.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 24.40% to Rs 799.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1056.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales799.031056.95 -24 OPM %9.2011.85 -PBDT69.73118.51 -41 PBT57.31110.86 -48 NP36.9080.69 -54
