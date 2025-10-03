Friday, October 03, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Capacity utilization in manufacturing sector rises on year-on-year basis

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released results of its 70th round of the quarterly Order Books, Inventories, and Capacity Utilisation Survey (OBICUS), which was conducted during Q2:2025-26 and covered 980 manufacturing companies. The survey provides a snapshot of the demand conditions in Indias manufacturing sector during April-June 2025. At the aggregate level, capacity utilisation (CU) in the manufacturing sector recorded a seasonal decline to 74.1 per cent in Q1:2025-26 from 77.7 per cent in the previous quarter. The seasonally adjusted CU (CU-SA) increased by 30 basis points from the previous quarter and stands at 75.8 per cent in Q1:2025-26. Both CU and CU-SA for Q1:2025-26 are higher compared to their levels in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Manufacturers reported seasonal decline in the growth of new orders during Q1:2025-26 on sequential (q-o-q) basis. On an annual (y-o-y) basis the growth remained stable.

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

