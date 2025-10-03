Friday, October 03, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Households' inflation expectations for next three months and one year ahead decline

Households' inflation expectations for next three months and one year ahead decline

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the results of September 2025 round of its bi-monthly inflation expectations survey of households (IESH). The survey showed that Households' perception of the current median inflation inched up by 20 basis points (bps) to 7.4 per cent in comparison to the previous round. However, their inflation expectations for the next three months and one year ahead declined by 20 bps and 30 bps to 8.1 per cent and 8.7 per cent respectively. The central bank noted further that for both short term and one year ahead periods, the shares of respondents anticipating rise in both general prices and inflation has come down vis-vis the previous survey round. Households reported easing of price and inflationary pressures in major product groups including food products, non-food products, housing and cost of services for both the time horizons

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

CSB Bank rises after recording strong advances growth in Q1; share of gold loans rises to 47%

CSB Bank rises after recording strong advances growth in Q1; share of gold loans rises to 47%

Sammaan Capital corrects on profit booking; IHC to invest Rs 8,850 cr, launch open offer

Sammaan Capital corrects on profit booking; IHC to invest Rs 8,850 cr, launch open offer

Applications worth Rs 1.15 lakh crores of investment received under Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme

Applications worth Rs 1.15 lakh crores of investment received under Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme

Nifty tad below 24,800 level; auto shares decline

Nifty tad below 24,800 level; auto shares decline

INR recovers slightly amid range bound movements

INR recovers slightly amid range bound movements

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon