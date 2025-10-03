Friday, October 03, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Can Fin Homes Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Can Fin Homes Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Can Fin Homes Ltd clocked volume of 34337 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5906 shares

KIOCL Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd, PTC Industries Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 October 2025.

Can Fin Homes Ltd clocked volume of 34337 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5906 shares. The stock gained 0.84% to Rs.790.60. Volumes stood at 7871 shares in the last session.

KIOCL Ltd clocked volume of 3.65 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 75150 shares. The stock gained 17.29% to Rs.516.70. Volumes stood at 56594 shares in the last session.

 

Solar Industries India Ltd saw volume of 14953 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3745 shares. The stock increased 3.47% to Rs.13,834.75. Volumes stood at 7138 shares in the last session.

Also Read

social media apps, facebook, meta instagram

Are your conversations safe? Here's why Instagram ads seem too spot-on

Sensex, Nifty, stock market, BSE, NSE

Can Sensex hit 90,000-mark by March 2026? Here's what chart suggests

stock market live

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 150 pts; Nifty below 24,800; Metal index up 2%; Auto, Oil stocks fall

IND vs WI 1st Test Day 2

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 1st Test, Day 2: Chase breaks the partnership; Gill departs after 50

Renewable energy, climate

Waaree Energies share price rises 4% today; should you buy, sell or hold?

PTC Industries Ltd notched up volume of 3422 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 888 shares. The stock rose 3.68% to Rs.16,273.80. Volumes stood at 511 shares in the last session.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd recorded volume of 12.82 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.41 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.94% to Rs.283.40. Volumes stood at 6.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Households' inflation expectations for next three months and one year ahead decline

Households' inflation expectations for next three months and one year ahead decline

CSB Bank rises after recording strong advances growth in Q1; share of gold loans rises to 47%

CSB Bank rises after recording strong advances growth in Q1; share of gold loans rises to 47%

Sammaan Capital corrects on profit booking; IHC to invest Rs 8,850 cr, launch open offer

Sammaan Capital corrects on profit booking; IHC to invest Rs 8,850 cr, launch open offer

Applications worth Rs 1.15 lakh crores of investment received under Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme

Applications worth Rs 1.15 lakh crores of investment received under Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme

Nifty tad below 24,800 level; auto shares decline

Nifty tad below 24,800 level; auto shares decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon