CSB Bank rises after recording strong advances growth in Q1; share of gold loans rises to 47%

CSB Bank advanced 1.40% to Rs 384.95 after the bank reported 29% rise in gross advances to Rs 34,730 crore as on 30 September 2025 from Rs 26,871 crore as on 30 September 2025.
On a sequential basis, the gross advances are higher by 5% as compared with Rs 32,944 crore as on 30 June 2025.
Of total gross advances, share of advances against Gold & Gold Jewellery was 47% as on 30 September 2025 as against 36% as on 30 September 2024.
Total deposits of the bank added up to Rs 39,651 crore as on 30 September 2025, up 25% YoY and up 10% QoQ.
As on 30 September 2025, CASA aggregated to Rs 8,394 crore (up 9% YoY) and term deposits amounted to Rs 31,257 crore (up 29% YoY).
CSB Bank is an old private sector bank with a history of over 100 years and operates 834 branches as on 30 June 2025. The business is concentrated in Kerala with the remaining spread across Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.
The bank had reported 5% rise in net profit to Rs 119 crore on a 17% increase in net operating income to Rs 624 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
