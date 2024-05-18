Capital Goods shares gain

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 704.87 points or 1.06% at 66997.4 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 4.07%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 3.53%),Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 3.1%),Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 2.78%),Schaeffler India Ltd (up 2.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were SKF India Ltd (up 2.19%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.75%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 1.32%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 1.06%), and Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 1.05%).

On the other hand, Timken India Ltd (down 0.74%), and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 0.04%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 119.6 or 0.16% at 74036.63.

The Nifty 50 index was up 43.35 points or 0.19% at 22509.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 406.57 points or 0.85% at 47998.24.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 88.61 points or 0.61% at 14597.07.

On BSE,2328 shares were trading in green, 753 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

