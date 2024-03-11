Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 309.19 points or 0.52% at 59775.98 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (up 5.7%), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 5.04%),Siemens Ltd (up 4.56%),Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 3.59%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 3.09%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 2.98%), ABB India Ltd (up 1.3%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 0.97%), Schaeffler India Ltd (up 0.91%), and Polycab India Ltd (up 0.44%).

On the other hand, Bharat Forge Ltd (down 2.24%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 1.02%), and AIA Engineering Ltd (down 0.99%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 105.38 or 0.14% at 74014.01.

The Nifty 50 index was down 19.5 points or 0.09% at 22474.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 223.86 points or 0.5% at 44429.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.35 points or 0.39% at 13556.52.

On BSE,1368 shares were trading in green, 1886 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

