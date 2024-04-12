Capital Goods shares rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 438.67 points or 0.7% at 62994.93 at 09:44 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 4.53%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 4.25%),SKF India Ltd (up 3.6%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 2.47%),Schaeffler India Ltd (up 1.9%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ABB India Ltd (up 1.47%), Timken India Ltd (up 0.89%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.73%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 0.59%), and Polycab India Ltd (up 0.56%).

On the other hand, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (down 1.06%), Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (down 0.71%), and Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (down 0.62%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 343.29 or 0.46% at 74694.86.

The Nifty 50 index was down 113.25 points or 0.5% at 22640.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 73.87 points or 0.16% at 46222.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19.85 points or 0.14% at 13976.5.

On BSE,1477 shares were trading in green, 1528 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

