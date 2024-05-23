Business Standard
Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 1100.16 points or 1.62% at 69141.5 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 9.27%), Schaeffler India Ltd (up 3.27%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 3.23%),Polycab India Ltd (up 2.59%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 2.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.04%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.91%), SKF India Ltd (up 1.61%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 1.48%), and AIA Engineering Ltd (up 1.36%).
On the other hand, Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.93%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 1.27%), and Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 0.86%) turned lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 249.73 or 0.34% at 74470.79.
The Nifty 50 index was up 82.5 points or 0.37% at 22680.3.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 242.74 points or 0.51% at 48204.51.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 67.36 points or 0.46% at 14709.79.
On BSE,1950 shares were trading in green, 1088 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.
First Published: May 23 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

