Capital Goods stocks slide

Capital Goods stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 477.27 points or 0.63% at 74904.31 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (down 2.9%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 2.82%),ABB India Ltd (down 2.81%),Schaeffler India Ltd (down 2.48%),Praj Industries Ltd (down 2.18%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Siemens Ltd (down 1.93%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.92%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.91%), Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (down 1.86%), and Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 1.72%).

On the other hand, Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 0.87%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.55%), and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 0.31%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 70.87 or 0.13% at 54156.86.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 18.93 points or 0.12% at 16233.98.

The Nifty 50 index was up 224.85 points or 0.92% at 24540.8.

The BSE Sensex index was up 759.42 points or 0.95% at 80656.76.

On BSE,1766 shares were trading in green, 2101 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News