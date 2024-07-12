Business Standard
Real Estate stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 140.84 points or 1.62% at 8531.24 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 5.14%), Sobha Ltd (down 3.35%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.92%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.27%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.95%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were DLF Ltd (down 0.79%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.01%).
On the other hand, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.98%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.19%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.18%) turned up.
At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 70.87 or 0.13% at 54156.86.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 18.93 points or 0.12% at 16233.98.
The Nifty 50 index was up 224.85 points or 0.92% at 24540.8.
The BSE Sensex index was up 759.42 points or 0.95% at 80656.76.
On BSE,1766 shares were trading in green, 2101 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.
First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

