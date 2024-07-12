Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Macrotech Developers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
PG Electroplast Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd and Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 July 2024.
PG Electroplast Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd and Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 July 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Macrotech Developers Ltd crashed 5.22% to Rs 1395.8 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 75405 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41517 shares in the past one month.
PG Electroplast Ltd tumbled 4.21% to Rs 378.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23970 shares in the past one month.
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd lost 4.18% to Rs 167.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.87 lakh shares in the past one month.
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd fell 3.95% to Rs 1329.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4032 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19725 shares in the past one month.
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd slipped 3.84% to Rs 1418.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11191 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15841 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

China's new premier Li Qiang

Solomon Islands and China strengthen ties, move worries US, Pacific allies

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

LIVE: Delhi court extends Kejriwal's custody till Jul 25; high court refuses bail to his aide Bibhav

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Stock Market LIVE: Record highs; Sensex up 700 pts, Nifty atop 24,500; TCS zooms 7%, Infy 4%

Oil India extends rally, surges 17% in 2 days; market cap nears Rs 1 trn

Oil India stock extends rally, up 17% in 2 days; market cap nears Rs 1 trn

Man laughing on bridge

Laughter the best medicine in Japan: Local govt passes new health law

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon