Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Milrinone Lactate in 5% Dextrose Injection infusion bags

Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Milrinone Lactate in 5% Dextrose Injection infusion bags

Image

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Caplin Steriles (Caplin), a subsidiary company of Caplin Point Laboratories, has been granted final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Milrinone Lactate in 5% Dextrose Injection, 20 mg/100 mL (0.2 mg/mL) and 40 mg/200 mL (0.2 mg/mL) Single-dose Infusion Bags, a generic therapeutic equivalent version of the Reference Listed Drug (RLD) PRIMACOR in Dextrose 5%, by Sanofi Aventis US LLC.

Milrinone is indicated for the short-term intravenous treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure. According to IQVIATM (IMS Health), Milrinone Lactate in 5% Dextrose Injection had US sales of approximately $11 million for the 12-month period ending July 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zaakpay partners with Capital Region Urban Transport

Zaakpay partners with Capital Region Urban Transport

Sensex, Nifty trades with small gains; broader mkt outperforms

Sensex, Nifty trades with small gains; broader mkt outperforms

Sensex, Nifty ends with significant gains; metal shares advance; VIX slumps 4.12%

Sensex, Nifty ends with significant gains; metal shares advance; VIX slumps 4.12%

TCS announces strategic partnership with IIT Kanpur

TCS announces strategic partnership with IIT Kanpur

Wireless Tele-density rises to 82.74% at end of Jun-25

Wireless Tele-density rises to 82.74% at end of Jun-25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy Wordpress Launches TelexBihar Bandh on Sep 4Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon