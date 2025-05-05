Monday, May 05, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Capri Global Capital jumps after Q4 PAT spurts to Rs 178 cr

Capri Global Capital jumps after Q4 PAT spurts to Rs 178 cr

Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Capri Global Capital rallied 4.04% to Rs 170.10 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 115.23% to Rs 177.74 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 82.58 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 47.59% to Rs 957.32 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 121.12% to Rs 235.51 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 106.51 crore in Q4 FY24.

Interest income increased 48.53% to Rs 739.26 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 497.72 crore in Q4 FY24. Fee and commission income stood at Rs 102.35 crore, up 48.14% YoY.

 

Total expenses jumped 33.14% to Rs 722.53 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 542.70 crore in Q4 FY24. Finance cost stood at Rs 358.11 crore (up 47.6% YoY), fees and commission expenses was at Rs 37.52 crore (up 6.14% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 20 paise only per equity share of Rs 1 each for FY25.

Further, the companys board approved to increase aggregate borrowing limits from Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 25,000 crore. This may include fund raising by way of issue of non-convertible debentures and other modes of borrowings to be made from time to time in one or more tranches as may be required. The increase in aggregate borrowing limits would be subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM.

Capri Global Capital is a diversified Non-Banking Financial Company offers tailored product solutions to unbanked and underserved customers as last mile credit delivery across Northern and Western geographies.

First Published: May 05 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

