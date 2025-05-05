Monday, May 05, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ethos slips after Q4 PAT slides 23% QoQ to Rs 23 cr

Ethos slips after Q4 PAT slides 23% QoQ to Rs 23 cr

Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Ethos declined 3.93% to Rs 2,441.75 after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 22.86% to Rs 22.75 crore on a 15.84% drop in revenue to Rs 311.32 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

However, on a year-on-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit advanced 8.17% to Rs 22.75 crore on a 23.28% increase in revenue to Rs 311.32 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) was at Rs 30.15 crore in Q4 FY25, up 8.69%, compared with Rs 30.15 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses jumped 22.52% to Rs 285.84 crore, compared with Rs 233.31 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Purchase of stock-in-trade stood at Rs 216.12 crore (up 15.27% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 21.32 crore (up 9.95% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 5.20 crore (up 28.71% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 15.61% to Rs 96.29 crore on a 25.29% rise in revenue to Rs 1,251.63 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Ethos is one of India's leading retailers of luxury and premium watches, established in 2003.

First Published: May 05 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

