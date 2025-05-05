Monday, May 05, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ksolves India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ksolves India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Parshva Enterprises Ltd, Magnum Ventures Ltd, Modern Threads (I) Ltd and Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 May 2025.

Parshva Enterprises Ltd, Magnum Ventures Ltd, Modern Threads (I) Ltd and Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 May 2025.

Ksolves India Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 415.6 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4029 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7415 shares in the past one month.

 

Parshva Enterprises Ltd tumbled 9.62% to Rs 211.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 71 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 930 shares in the past one month.

Magnum Ventures Ltd lost 5.94% to Rs 26.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6316 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6246 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

swiggy, delivery

Swiggy soars 10% on heavy volumes; logs sharpest intra-day rally in 2025

Arshdeep Singh, Arshdeep

Enjoying it and taking each day as it comes: PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh

stock market traders, call, phone call

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts at 80,800, Nifty near 24,450; broader indices rally over 1%

Rabada

Tim Paine criticizes lack of transparency in Rabada drug test case

dominos, domino jubilant food pizza

Jubilant pulls ahead of KFC, McDonald's as Q4 earnings near: Analysts

Modern Threads (I) Ltd shed 5.91% to Rs 39.78. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 164 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1084 shares in the past one month.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd plummeted 5.51% to Rs 74.32. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6171 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5937 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

UltraTech Cement increases production capacity by 1.4 MTPA; total global capacity at 190.16 MTPA

UltraTech Cement increases production capacity by 1.4 MTPA; total global capacity at 190.16 MTPA

Barometers trade with modest gains; auto shares rally

Barometers trade with modest gains; auto shares rally

Ethos slips after Q4 PAT slides 23% QoQ to Rs 23 cr

Ethos slips after Q4 PAT slides 23% QoQ to Rs 23 cr

Roto Pumps rallies on bonus issue plan

Roto Pumps rallies on bonus issue plan

Volumes soar at Adani Total Gas Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Adani Total Gas Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPaytm Q4 Results 2025Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Adani US Bribery ChargesMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon