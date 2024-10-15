Capri Global Capital launches its Rooftop Solar Finance product

Capri Global Capital has launched its Rooftop Solar Finance product under the MSME Loans. The creditor will help individuals and businesses harness the power of solar energy for self-use, paving the way for a more sustainable future.
Capri Solar Finance offers a hassle-free financing solution with no collateral, and minimal documentation. This fastens loan approval time to under five minutes and disbursals are completed in just 4-6 hours. Capri Global has partnered with Credit Fair, a renewable energy fintech, to onboard customers digitally to avail loans ranging from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 25,00,000 at competitive interest rates, which covers the entire cost of solar modules, inverters, batteries, and installation, making it a comprehensive option for self-use solar projects. Credit Fair will increases assess to credit through its digital platform ensuring a seamless experience.
Capri Solar Finance would allow flexible repayment options with a tenure of up to five years for new customers and six years for existing customers of Capri Loans. The loan is available for homeowners, commercial establishments, salaried individuals, MSMEs, and factories seeking to install solar solutions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content