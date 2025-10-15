Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capri Global Capital receives good response to its public issue of NCDs

Capri Global Capital receives good response to its public issue of NCDs

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Capri Global Capital announced that its public issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures has been oversubscribed. The issue opened on 30 September 2025, and closed on 07 October 2025. The issue has received good response from investors from all categories including institutional investors, non-institutional investors, high-net worth individuals and retail individual investors.

The NCD Issue offers with coupon rate of up to 9.70% per annum. The NCDs are listed on BSE on 15 October 2025.

The NCD offers face value of Rs 1,000 each for an amount of Rs 200 crore (Base Issue Size) with an option to retain oversubscription up to an amount of Rs 200 crore (Green Shoe Option) aggregating up to Rs 400 crore.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

CP PLUS inks landmark partnership with L&T Semiconductor Technologies

CP PLUS inks landmark partnership with L&T Semiconductor Technologies

Blue Dart unveils 50,558 sqm green integrated ground hub in Pataudi, Haryana

Blue Dart unveils 50,558 sqm green integrated ground hub in Pataudi, Haryana

Hindustan Foods to invest Rs 30 cr in ice-cream cone manufacturing

Hindustan Foods to invest Rs 30 cr in ice-cream cone manufacturing

Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 19.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 19.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Ador Welding consolidated net profit rises 273.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Ador Welding consolidated net profit rises 273.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon