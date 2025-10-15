Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 19.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.49% to Rs 6099.75 croreNet profit of Tata Communications declined 19.44% to Rs 183.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 227.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.49% to Rs 6099.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5727.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6099.755727.85 6 OPM %19.2419.72 -PBDT954.42949.91 0 PBT275.64301.75 -9 NP183.06227.23 -19
