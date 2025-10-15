Ador Welding consolidated net profit rises 273.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.40% to Rs 281.09 croreNet profit of Ador Welding rose 273.28% to Rs 25.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.40% to Rs 281.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 269.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales281.09269.24 4 OPM %12.367.47 -PBDT38.4423.85 61 PBT33.6719.35 74 NP25.016.70 273
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content