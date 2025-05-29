Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Sales rise 8.70% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net loss of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.70% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.69% to Rs 1.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.250.23 9 1.010.83 22 OPM %-8.000 --90.10-19.28 - PBDT-0.020 0 -0.91-0.15 -507 PBT-0.020 0 -0.91-0.15 -507 NP-0.020 0 -0.91-0.15 -507

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

