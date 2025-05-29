Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shri Jagdamba Polymers standalone net profit rises 105.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Shri Jagdamba Polymers standalone net profit rises 105.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Sales rise 8.65% to Rs 119.50 crore

Net profit of Shri Jagdamba Polymers rose 105.10% to Rs 16.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.65% to Rs 119.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 109.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.05% to Rs 48.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.03% to Rs 481.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 361.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales119.50109.99 9 481.48361.94 33 OPM %18.0914.97 -14.3915.38 - PBDT25.1010.90 130 73.3352.14 41 PBT22.949.02 154 64.9344.34 46 NP16.087.84 105 48.1032.27 49

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

