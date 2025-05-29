Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Revati Organics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Revati Organics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Revati Organics reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

