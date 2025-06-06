Carbogen Amic AG to co-invest in its manufacturing sites in Switzerland

The investment will support the production of a drug linker for a commercial antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), enabling CARBOGEN AMCIS to meet rising global demand. As part of the agreement, both facilities will see significant equipment and infrastructure enhancements, including:
Aarau site: installation of 850-litre reactors and 0.4 m agitated filter dryers with supporting equipment. Completion is expected by Q1 2027.
Neuland site: installation of 850-litre reactors and 0.4 m agitated filter dryers with auxiliary systems. Completion is anticipated by Q3 2027.
This project builds on a previous joint funding agreement between CARBOGEN AMCIS and the same customer in April 2021 to develop a site extension at the Bubendorf site in Switzerland, reinforcing the strength of the relationship and their shared commitment to long-term growth.
