Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rites signs MoU with Hindustan Copper

Rites signs MoU with Hindustan Copper

Image

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

For joint development of a sustainable supply chain of metals and minerals

Rites signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Copper (HCL), a CPSE under the Ministry of Mines, to jointly develop a rapid, reliable, and sustainable supply chain of metals and minerals, including critical minerals in India and overseas.

The partnership will focus on exploration, extraction, refining, and production activities in India and overseas, leveraging the technical and financial strengths of both organisations. The collaboration includes participation in mineral block auctions and development of mining infrastructure.

As part of the MoU, RITES will provide end-to-end consultancy and logistics solutions, including project planning, transport infrastructure development, multimodal transport planning, and rolling stock support, to strengthen HCL's mining operations.

 

This strategic partnership aims to build an integrated, self-reliant mineral value chain that supports India's critical mineral security, fosters sustainable growth, and strengthens the nation's economic resilience.

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

