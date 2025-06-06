Friday, June 06, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of India reduces Repo Based Lending Rate to 8.35%

Bank of India reduces Repo Based Lending Rate to 8.35%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

with effect from 06 June 2025

Bank of India announced that Repo Based Lending Rate (RBLR) has been reduced to 8.35% w.e.f. 06 June 2025.

Today, RBI has revised the Repo Rate from 6.00% to 5.50% (decrease of 50 bps). The change in RBLR is as under:

Repo Rate revised from 6.00% to 5.50% (-50 bps)
Mark up remained unchanged at 2.85%
Effective RBLR revised from 8.85% to 8.35% (-50 bps)

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

