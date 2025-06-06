Bank of India reduces Repo Based Lending Rate to 8.35%

with effect from 06 June 2025Bank of India announced that Repo Based Lending Rate (RBLR) has been reduced to 8.35% w.e.f. 06 June 2025.
Today, RBI has revised the Repo Rate from 6.00% to 5.50% (decrease of 50 bps). The change in RBLR is as under:
Repo Rate revised from 6.00% to 5.50% (-50 bps)
Mark up remained unchanged at 2.85%
Effective RBLR revised from 8.85% to 8.35% (-50 bps)
