Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit declines 1.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.02% to Rs 1183.40 croreNet profit of Carborundum Universal declined 1.66% to Rs 134.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 137.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.02% to Rs 1183.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1183.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.42% to Rs 461.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 413.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.59% to Rs 4628.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4601.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
