Inox Wind reports standalone net loss of Rs 102.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 206.94% to Rs 470.27 crore
Net Loss of Inox Wind reported to Rs 102.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 88.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 206.94% to Rs 470.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 153.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 230.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 315.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 171.51% to Rs 1583.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 583.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales470.27153.21 207 1583.77583.32 172 OPM %12.58-26.65 -7.55-56.03 - PBDT73.56-76.48 LP 27.70-274.79 LP PBT62.14-88.04 LP -15.07-315.22 95 NP-102.17-88.04 -16 -230.31-315.22 27
First Published: May 04 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

