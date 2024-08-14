Brahmaputra Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 90.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.82% to Rs 78.43 croreNet profit of Brahmaputra Infrastructure rose 90.99% to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 46.82% to Rs 78.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 53.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales78.4353.42 47 OPM %16.3816.19 -PBDT9.114.59 98 PBT8.714.13 111 NP6.783.55 91
