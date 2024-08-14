Brahmaputra Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 90.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.82% to Rs 78.43 crore

Net profit of Brahmaputra Infrastructure rose 90.99% to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 46.82% to Rs 78.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 53.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.78.4353.4216.3816.199.114.598.714.136.783.55