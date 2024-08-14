Titan Securities consolidated net profit rises 8.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 369.70% to Rs 1.55 croreNet profit of Titan Securities rose 8.05% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 369.70% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.550.33 370 OPM %16.7718.18 -PBDT0.260.07 271 PBT0.260.05 420 NP2.822.61 8
