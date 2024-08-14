Emcure Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 10.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.64% to Rs 1815.14 crore

Net profit of Emcure Pharmaceuticals rose 10.48% to Rs 144.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 130.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.64% to Rs 1815.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1556.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1815.141556.1618.5319.00301.00258.52207.41191.34144.08130.41