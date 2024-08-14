Emcure Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 10.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.64% to Rs 1815.14 croreNet profit of Emcure Pharmaceuticals rose 10.48% to Rs 144.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 130.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.64% to Rs 1815.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1556.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1815.141556.16 17 OPM %18.5319.00 -PBDT301.00258.52 16 PBT207.41191.34 8 NP144.08130.41 10
