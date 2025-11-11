Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CarTrade Tech climbs on acquisition talks

CarTrade Tech climbs on acquisition talks

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

CarTrade Tech rose 1.35% to Rs 3023.30 after the company confirmed talks with Girnar Software, which owns CarDekho and BikeDekho.

The company said it is exploring a potential consolidation of their automotive classifieds businesses as part of its ongoing growth strategy. CarTrade added that the talks are limited to the auto classifieds segment and exclude Girnar's financing, insurance, and other non-automotive operations.

CarTrade clarified that no binding or definitive agreement has been signed yet. "If any binding document is executed, the company will make the necessary disclosure in accordance with SEBIs Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements," it said in a statement.

 

CarTrade Tech is Indias largest digital marketplace ecosystem, operating multiple platforms including CarWale, BikeWale, CarTrade, OLX India, Shriram Automall, CarTrade Exchange, and Adroit Auto. These platforms empower millions of users including consumers, dealers, OEMs, and enterprises to buy and sell vehicles, real estate, electronics, mobile phones, furniture, and more with ease and efficiency.

On a consolidated basis, CarTrade reported revenue of Rs 222.14 crore in Q2FY26, resulting in YoY growth of 29%. Profit after tax for the quarter stood at Rs 64.08 crore, resulting in YoY growth of 109%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Blue Cloud empaneled as 5GFWA partner for BSNL Tamil Nadu Circle

Blue Cloud empaneled as 5GFWA partner for BSNL Tamil Nadu Circle

ACME Solar Holdings secures 450 MW 1800 MWh FDRE project from SJVN

ACME Solar Holdings secures 450 MW 1800 MWh FDRE project from SJVN

JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 18.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 18.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon