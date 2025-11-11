CarTrade Tech climbs on acquisition talks

CarTrade Tech rose 1.35% to Rs 3023.30 after the company confirmed talks with Girnar Software, which owns CarDekho and BikeDekho.The company said it is exploring a potential consolidation of their automotive classifieds businesses as part of its ongoing growth strategy. CarTrade added that the talks are limited to the auto classifieds segment and exclude Girnar's financing, insurance, and other non-automotive operations.
CarTrade clarified that no binding or definitive agreement has been signed yet. "If any binding document is executed, the company will make the necessary disclosure in accordance with SEBIs Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements," it said in a statement.
CarTrade Tech is Indias largest digital marketplace ecosystem, operating multiple platforms including CarWale, BikeWale, CarTrade, OLX India, Shriram Automall, CarTrade Exchange, and Adroit Auto. These platforms empower millions of users including consumers, dealers, OEMs, and enterprises to buy and sell vehicles, real estate, electronics, mobile phones, furniture, and more with ease and efficiency.
On a consolidated basis, CarTrade reported revenue of Rs 222.14 crore in Q2FY26, resulting in YoY growth of 29%. Profit after tax for the quarter stood at Rs 64.08 crore, resulting in YoY growth of 109%.
