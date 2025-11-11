Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 18.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.14% to Rs 46.99 croreNet profit of Amarjothi Spinning Mills declined 18.15% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.14% to Rs 46.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 53.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales46.9953.48 -12 OPM %14.2814.04 -PBDT5.406.03 -10 PBT3.343.93 -15 NP2.663.25 -18
