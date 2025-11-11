Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 18.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 18.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Sales decline 12.14% to Rs 46.99 crore

Net profit of Amarjothi Spinning Mills declined 18.15% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.14% to Rs 46.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 53.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales46.9953.48 -12 OPM %14.2814.04 -PBDT5.406.03 -10 PBT3.343.93 -15 NP2.663.25 -18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices nudge lower in early trade; Nifty trades below 25,500 level

Indices nudge lower in early trade; Nifty trades below 25,500 level

ONGC records PAT of Rs 10,785 crore in Sept'25 quarter; board OKs dividend of Rs 6 per share

ONGC records PAT of Rs 10,785 crore in Sept'25 quarter; board OKs dividend of Rs 6 per share

Bajaj Finance Ltd Falls 5.74%

Bajaj Finance Ltd Falls 5.74%

Vodafone Idea Ltd Spurts 1.68%

Vodafone Idea Ltd Spurts 1.68%

Reliance NU Energies receives LoA for 750 MW / 3000 MWh FDRE ISTS from SJVN

Reliance NU Energies receives LoA for 750 MW / 3000 MWh FDRE ISTS from SJVN

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon