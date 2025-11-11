Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Sales rise 9.09% to Rs 3.84 crore

Net loss of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reported to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.843.52 9 OPM %-41.15-16.19 -PBDT-1.30-0.16 -713 PBT-1.42-0.31 -358 NP-1.310.09 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

