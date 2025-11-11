Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Blue Cloud empaneled as 5GFWA partner for BSNL Tamil Nadu Circle

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced its empanelment as a 5GFWA (5G Fixed Wireless Access) Partner for BSNL, Tamil Nadu Circle to cater to cutting-edge 5G Internet Leased Line (ILL) services.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has been officially empaneled as a for Internet Leased Line on 5G network (5G FWA for enterprise and other entity) for establishment and maintenance of customer private networks within the BSNL Tamil Nadu Telecom Circle. This empanelment is valid for a period of five years subject to the terms and conditions outlined in the EOI for empanelment.

Under the agreement:

- Blue Cloud Softech Solutions will design, supply, deploy, operate, and maintain the required 5G RAN, Edge CORE, radio access equipment, and Customer Premises Equipment (CPE). Blue Cloud is also responsible for installing and commissioning the equipment and actively promoting 5G FWA services to enterprise customers.

 

- BSNL will provide space, power, infrastructure at BSNL towers, backhaul IP connectivity, spectrum, and ILL bandwidth at its existing premises. BSNL will also handle billing and collect payments from customers, with the services sold under the BSNL brand name.

Revenue will be shared between Blue Cloud Softech Solutions and BSNL based on the business volume, with the sharing ratio ranging from 70:30 (BCSSL: BSNL) on monthly revenue.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

