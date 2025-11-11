Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACME Solar Holdings secures 450 MW 1800 MWh FDRE project from SJVN

ACME Solar Holdings secures 450 MW 1800 MWh FDRE project from SJVN

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

ACME Solar Holdings has been awarded a 450 MW - 1800 MWh assured peak power SJVN FDRE-IV project on 10 November 2025 at a tariff of INR 6.75/unit for 25 years. The tender was issued under Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) guidelines for which an e-reverse auction was held on 09 October 2025 and LoA was received on 10 November 2025.

The project requires supplying power of only 4 MWh per MW of capacity during any four-hour period each day within the peak demand window with 90% availability on monthly basis. The project would integrate Solar of 300 MW and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) technology of approximately 1800 MWh to meet the supply requirements. Notably, the project is amongst the few that focus specifically on peak power supply, with objective of supporting grid stability and managing critical peak demand. This project will utilize night-time connectivity available with ACME Solar at high irradiation zones in Rajasthan. This will be ACME Solar's first project to use Indian made solar cells (under ALMM List-II).

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 18.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 18.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Indices nudge lower in early trade; Nifty trades below 25,500 level

Indices nudge lower in early trade; Nifty trades below 25,500 level

ONGC records PAT of Rs 10,785 crore in Sept'25 quarter; board OKs dividend of Rs 6 per share

ONGC records PAT of Rs 10,785 crore in Sept'25 quarter; board OKs dividend of Rs 6 per share

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon