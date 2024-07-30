Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Veefin Solutions appoints Parag Ekbote as CEO of GlobeTF &amp; CBO of Veefin Group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Veefin Solutions announced the appointment of Parag Ekbote as the Chief Executive Officer of GlobeTF, a Veefin subsidiary focused on providing solutions in the transaction banking industry.
Ekbote, an accomplished business leader with nearly 30 years of experience in the banking technology sector, will also serve as the Chief Business Officer of the Veefin Group of Companies.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off day's high, up 200 pts; Nifty below 24,900

Bhavish Aggarwal may cash in Rs 288-cr gain from Ola Electric IPO; Details

Ola Electric set for IPO with Rs 12-13 GMP, price band at Rs 72-76 a share

Wheels India records strong net profit of Rs 25cr in Q1 due to cost control

Wayanad landslides: Death toll touches 50, many injured, rescue ops o

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEWayanad landslide LIVEDelhi UPSC Aspirants Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon