IFCI gains as board OKs Rs 500-cr preferential allotment

Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
IFCI rose 1.04% to Rs 38.05 after its board approved preferential issue of equity shares against capital infusion for the FY 23-24 aggregating upto Rs 500 crore to its promoter, Government of India.
The board of directors of IFCI approved the preferential issue of 12,39,77,188 equity shares for an amount aggregating upto Rs 500 crore.
IFCI will hold an extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) on 18 April 2024, to seek the shareholder approval for the proposed preferential allotment.
IFCI is engaged to provide financial support for the diversified growth of Industries across the spectrum. The financing activities cover various kinds of projects such as airports, roads, telecom, power, real estate, manufacturing, services sector and such other allied industries.
The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 80.6% to Rs 17.91 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23. Total income rose 33.9% YoY to Rs 469.90 crore during the period under review.
First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

